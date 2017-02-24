Foundation launched in Ty Pozzobon’s name

The family and friends of deceased Merritt bull rider Ty Pozzobon have set up a foundation in his name.

“One of his main attributes was that he always loved to help people,” said Pozzobon’s friend, fellow bull rider and spokesperson of the foundation Tanner Byrne. “No matter who you are or what you did, it didn’t matter to him, he was going to talk to you, and help you and be nice to you. He was the nicest guy and that’s what we’re trying to do with this foundation is keep that going for him.”

The foundation’s goal is to protect and support the health and well-being of rodeo competitors inside and outside the arena.

“We knew we wanted to do something for Ty in his name to make a positive change in our sport,” Byrne said in a press release.

On Jan. 9, Pozzobon was found unresponsive at his home near Merritt. His death is suspected to have been a suicide. He was 25 years old.

Pozzobon was a gifted bull rider who suffered his fair share of injuries throughout his career, including multiple concussions.

“Through Ty’s foundation we can ensure his name, destiny and legacy live on in and out of the arena. A focus of Ty’s foundation is to work with our youth and athletes on concussion awareness and the effects they have,” said Byrne.

“We want anyone dealing with anxiety or depression to have somewhere to go, someone to talk to and a way for them to reach out to us for help to get the proper care and education they need,” he added.

The foundation’s first commitment is to raise funds that will ensure the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team (CPRSMT) is able to attend all PBR Canada events across the country, and eventually all Canadian Pro Rodeo Association events (CPRA).

The CPRSMT is a non-profit organization that educates and enables competitors to take better care of themselves and their injuries to ensure they get the most out of their rodeo season.

“We have over 40 practitioners in the disciplines of athletic therapy, massage therapy and chiropractic care that provide on-site attention to rodeo athletes,” the organization’s website states. The CPRSMT also includes a network of physicians, sport medicine doctors and orthopaedic surgeons providing post injury care to rodeo competitors.

“Through our generous supporters and founders, funds are already in place, however, we require more financial support in order to achieve the goals we have set forth,” Byrne said.

The CPRSMT board of directors is volunteer-run, and the practitioners are paid a stipend for the rodeos they attend. The CPRSMT is not a financially self-sustaining organization and relies on contributions from the CPRA and its members, rodeo committees and private donors. In 2016 the team attended to over 115 performances in Western Canada.

“They definitely don’t go to all the events, just the [ones] that are funded by rodeo committees or PBR committees that will put up the money to have them at the events,” Byrne told the Herald.

This announcement marks the first time PBR Canada will have the presence, in some form, of the CPRSMT at every event in Canada throughout a single season.

With Ty’s organization now assuring CPRSMT is at all PBR Canada events, there will be a consistent tracking of injuries each bull rider sustains, Byrne said.

“It’s a huge step forward for the safety and well-being of all our competitors,” Byrne told the Herald. “Only going to a few events, you don’t see what might happen to a guy at a smaller rodeo before he gets to that bigger one the sports medicine team’s at.”

Byrne said that while they work to complete all the legal documents necessary to get Ty’s foundation officially in place, they are running under a parent organization to ensure they have the funding for the CPRSMT.

“The events are already starting — the first one is this weekend and we’ve already go the sports medicine team lined up to be at that one,” Byrne told the Herald.

Fundraising initiatives of Ty’s foundation include donations and official t-shirt sales among others.

“We are thankful for the support from all of you in what has been such a difficult time in our lives,” said Ty’s mother Leanne Pozzobon in the press release. “We are thankful for the creation of the Ty Pozzobon Foundation. It is our vision to all do our best to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again in the sport Ty loved so much.”

For more information, visit typozzobon.com.