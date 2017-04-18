Four escape house fire unscathed

A family of four escaped a fire that broke out in their home on Lindley Creek Road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday (April 18).

“The good part about this is the family was awoken by their smoke alarms,” said Merritt Fire Rescue Department Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

The occupants of the house were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by BC Ambulance Service, Tomkinson said, noting it’s import people periodically check that they have working smoke alarms.

He said none of the residents were trapped in the house when firefighters arrived, and no other injuries were reported.

“All but one occupant was out, and the one that wasn’t out was controlling the fire with a fire extinguisher,” said Tomkinson.

Damage from the fire had been contained to one room in the residence, Tomkinson told the Herald.

“However, there is extensive smoke damage, and firefighters assisted the occupants with cleaning up some water that came out of a spilt aquarium,” he said.

It’s believed the cause of the fire was from an electrical issue with the aquarium, he said.

“We’re thinking [the cause] was electrical in nature [and] not suspicious,” Tomkinson said.

The fire investigation continues. Whether or not the family can continue to live in the home is still to be determined.

In total 16 firefighters and three engines responded to the blaze at 1646 Lindley Creek Road, Tomkison said.