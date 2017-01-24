- Gas leak under controlPosted 5 hours ago
Four sent to hospital as precaution
Four people were sent to hospital this morning, after emergency crews were called to a possible carbon monoxide leak.
Merritt Fire Rescue Chief Dave Tomkinson said firefighters responded to a house on Irvine Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.
He said the four adult residents in the home had all been feeling ill, believing there may have been a carbon monoxide leak.
Tomkinson said no carbon monoxide was detected.
“Our firefighters entered the structure with our gas detection equipment and could not determine any issue,” said Tomkinson.
Fortis BC and BC Ambulance transported the four residents to the hospital.