Fourplex fire displaces resident

A resident who has three pets has been displaced after a small fire broke out in a fourplex located at the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Orme Street this evening (Dec. 12).

The fire began in one of the bedrooms and the middle-aged occupant needs to find a place to stay for the night due to smoke damage in the unit, said Merritt Fire Rescue (MFRD) Chief Dave Tomkinson.

“Emergency social services has been called,” Tomkinson said. “Usually they offer up to 72 hours of disaster assistance.”

He said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

MFRD is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, but Tomkinson said he doesn’t suspect it to be suspicious in nature.

In total, 12 firefighters responded to the fire at about 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, and it was essentially extinguished prior to their arrival, Tomkinson said.

The other units of the fourplex are occupied, but none of those residents have been displaced as a result of the fire, Tomkinson told the Herald.