Fourth fatal drug overdose in Merritt this year

Police have confirmed the sudden death of a paraplegic man who was found dead at his home in August was the result of a drug overdose linked to the potent opioid fentanyl.

A toxicology report showed the 39-year-old Merritt man had ingested a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald.

“Any sudden death becomes a coroner’s case [when] the cause of death is uncertain,” Flemming said.

Flemming said the man was found deceased at his Quilchena Avenue home at approximately 6:30 a.m. by a friend on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The man was found dead and out of his wheelchair in the doorway of his home. He was known to leave his chair and go out on his porch to smoke, Flemming said.

“And in this instance he was on his way back in and I assume that’s when the overdose took over and he was never able to complete pulling himself back into the house,” Flemming said.

Flemming said the man was clearly deceased and there were no attempts at reviving him.

He said there was no sign of a struggle, no outward sign of any external means of a cause of death.

Flemming said the man lived alone and had a history of drug use.

“Unfortunately, it’s another situation where we have an individual with an issue surrounding addiction and that lifestyle does not come without its fair share of risk, and in this case he opted to take a narcotic, which had too much fentanyl in it and it caused him to pass away as a result,” Flemming said.

This drug overdose death marks the fourth so far this year in Merritt. Back in March, two people died from fentanyl-related overdoses. More recently, police confirmed an overdose death of a 40-year-old man back in May also involved fentanyl.