Fraser-Nicola election issues: Biosolids

The spreading of biosolids as fertilizer on farmland in the Nicola Valley has became a controversial topic — one which is an election issue for local opponents of the practice.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

Green Party candidate Arthur Green said biosolids should be placed in landfills until a proper method of dealing with them such as pyrolysis or gasification is observed.

“Science tells us we should not be spreading toxic chemicals in regions of human and animal populations, nor should we be bringing it in contact with our agricultural foodstuffs,” said Green.

NDP candidate Harry Lali and Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall were also against the spreading of biosolids.

Lali also criticized Liberal MLA Jackie Tegart as being invisible on the issue and not standingbup for constituents who were against biosolids being brought into the valley.

“Let’s not forget, it was done secretly and it was the smell after months that people realized that sewer sludge was being dumped here in the Sunshine Valley,” said Lali.

Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart countered by saying when biosolids became an issue in the Nicola Valley, she invited the Minister of Environment and Minister of Aboriginal Affairs to work with the five Chiefs of the Nicola Valley, who had imposed a moratorium on biosolids entering the valley.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to come to an agreement with the chiefs to move forward with that process, but the government moved forward anyway,” she said. “We did a scientific review, we did land testing [and] we did a review of the regulations,” she said.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said land application of biosolids shows a clear disregard for First Nations, hunters, fishermen, wildlife and local citizens.

“People don’t want it. Why are we doing this? We need to look at other options,” Henshall said.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

