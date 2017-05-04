Fraser-Nicola election issues: Education

Regardless of which party forms the government on May 9, there will be plenty of funding being injected to schools in order to adhere to a recent court decision on class size and composition for public schools.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say about student needs in the province.

Incumbent MLA Jackie Tegart listed dollar figures the Liberals have committed to put into education and rural schools.

“We [have put] $1.4 billion in to new and improved schools, and we are going to maintaining the $9 million investment in the rural education and enhancement fund,” Tegart said. “We’ve committed to look at and undertake a full educational review of our funding formulas,” she said, adding that the Liberals will also spend $5 million over the next two years to fund teacher retention programs in rural schools.

“We know that sometimes our rural school districts are challenged to have teachers come in to their districts,” said Tegart.

NDP candidate Harry Lali was quick to point out the Liberal government was forced to hire more teachers as a result of the court case they lost.

“Christy Clark was brought in kicking and screaming after she lost the court cases to actually restore some of that funding, and there’s no guarantee that she’s going to keep it after the election,” he said.

The B.C. Supreme Court forced the Liberal government to reinstate class size and composition to 2002 levels, and as a result, the Liberals added $300 million to the system to pay for those extra teachers.

“That’s why you need an NDP government to make sure that that court decision is going to be carried out,” said Lali.

Green Party candidate Arthur Green said that in order to fulfill the needs of the future, B.C. has to be a leader in innovation. If the Green Party forms the government, it will increase education spending by $2.1 billion over the next four years, he said.

“On top of the $300 million awarded by the courts for class size modification, which has been neglected by the current Liberal government,” said Green.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall blamed the Liberal government for gutting the Ministry of Education, closing schools and breaking collective agreements with teachers.

He said that ministry needs to be run like a business, but with a social conscious.

“There needs to be a forensic audit of every aspect of the ministry and we need to find what is lacking and provide suitable funding,” said Henshall.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

Click here to read what the candidates had to say about forestry, housing, seniors, biosolids, families, health and the Kinder Morgan pipeline.