Fraser-Nicola election issues: Families

How a political party’s platform will help families is a question that seems to come up in every election at all levels.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election, and had a few words to share on how their party’s platforms will benefit families.

Arthur Green from the Green Party said his party’s platform will help families by offering free day care for children under the age of three, subsidized daycare for young families and single parents and a guaranteed livable income.

Harry Lali said the NDP’s plan to provide 96,000 construction jobs over five years by building schools, roads and hospitals will help families.

“We’re going to restore public services by creating 24-7 urgent care centres in B.C.,” he added. Lali said his party’s commitment to increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour and freezing BC Hydro rates, will also put more money back into people’s pockets.

Jackie Tegart pointed out the Liberals plan to reduce Medical Service Premiums by 50 per cent, and the first-time home buyers program they’ve already introduced as a leg up for families.

“We’re increasing 5,000 child care spaces in the province, and we’re also providing $90 million for operating expenses of these spaces,” added Tegart.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said the government needs to be more fiscally responsible and ensure funding is going where it’s needed.

“Policies, time and time again, are made in the best interest of political donors at the expense of the average British Columbian,” said Henshall, adding that politicians have the responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the people he or she represents.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

Click here to read what the candidates had to say about forestry, education, housing, seniors, biosolids, health and the Kinder Morgan pipeline.