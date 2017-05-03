Fraser-Nicola election issues: Forestry

Forestry is a major industry in Merritt, but the state of the industry has been thrust in the spotlight on the provincial stage in the wake of the local Tolko sawmill closing it’s doors last December.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

Liberal and incumbent MLA Jackie Tegart was quick to point out the government responded immediately to the closure by deploying a transition team to help the workers who were laid off find new jobs.

“This is not something that’s going to turn around really quickly, unfortunately, but we are looking at how to increase wood fiber utilization,” said Tegart. “I don’t think there are many who work in the forestry industry who were surprised that the annual allowable cut had to go down,” said Tegart, noting the fact it was raised by the government to remove pine beetle infested wood and people knew it would be reduced again.

BC NDP candidate Harry Lali said the Liberals have mismanaged the forestry industry, noting that when the allowable cut went due to the pine beetle, there were still mills closing in B.C.

“It’s not all about the timber supply,” said Lali, adding that the Liberals cut supports that kept mills open such as the social contract called appurtenancy the NDP government had in place in the 90s.

He said the provincial government should stop allowing raw log exports, and ensure there is a new softwood agreement that works for B.C.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said dozens of mills have shut down in B.C.in the last decade and set up shop in the U.S.

“We have to look at why this is occurring. We need to have competitive corporate taxes that attract and support businesses,” said Henshall.

BC Green Party candidate Arthur Green pointed out that the federal government has failed to get a new softwood lumber agreement with the U.S., which will continue to hurt the forestry industry.

“I believe what we should be doing though is making our products more value-added, and start building mills and start processing our logs here in Canada instead of just exporting raw product,” said Green.