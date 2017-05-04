Fraser-Nicola election issues: Health

Two doctors closing their practices last year and needed upgrades to the Merritt Hospital have made health care a hot topic in this part of the Fraser-Nicola riding.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

Arthur Green from the Green Party said more incentives are needed to attract more doctors. He said the Greens plan to offer free education and training to doctors in exchange for committing to practising in B.C. for a period of time in order to increase the supply of doctors in B.C. He believes this would create more competition in larger centres and thus more opportunities to fill spots in rural parts of the province.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said he believes there is a lot of wasteful spending on the province’s health authorities.

“Government needs to sit down, [and] do a forensic audit of the health care system. Look for the inefficiencies … the duplications and cut the fat,” Henshall said, adding that the Merritt hospital needs a trauma centre, but is underfunded.

“The money’s there in this province, but the allocation is wrong.”

Incumbent Jackie Tegart said the Liberal government is committed to improving health care by expanding the practice ready assessment program, and is still committed to funding the ER expansion at the Merritt Hospital.

She noted that physician training has been moved to places such as Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria because the government realized that where doctors train they tend to stay.

“Of the six residency doctors in Kamloops graduating this year, six are staying in the region,” she said.

“We will train and placed 100 nurse practitioners,” Tegart added.

Like Henshall, NDP candidate Harry Lali was also critical of the Interior Health Authority.

“If I had my way, I would fire most of the bean counters and the PR personnel at the IHA [and] use those savings to put it towards health care in that region,” said Lali.

He said there needs to be more incentives to attract more foreign-trained doctors and the red tape that hinders them from practicing needs to be removed.

He also said John Horgan and the NDP plans to put up urgent care centres across the province to deal with health care issues.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

