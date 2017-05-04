Fraser-Nicola election issues: Housing

A zero rental vacancy rate in Merritt, combined with the recent loss of a local apartment complex, not to mention an exploding housing market in Vancouver has put affordable housing at the forefront in this election.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall said the best way to deal with housing issues is to increase the inventory of homes in the province.

“We need to assess regulatory guidelines, we need to find tax breaks for the private sector and there needs to be a working with municipalities for joining alterations,” said Henshall. “The answer is not to socialize housing, however I’m not opposed to co-op housing.”

Jackie Tegart said the Liberals have budgeted $920 million for new affordable housing units, and mentioned there is a 30-unit housing complex being built by ASK Wellness is building in downtown Merritt, which is geared specifically towards people dealing with drug and alcohol issues who are at-risk of becoming homeless.

“But there is no doubt that there is more work to be done,” she said.

Harry Lali said the NDP will build 114,000 new, affordable housing units over the next 10 years in communities where they’re needed to deal with housing issues.

“These homes will be a mix of housing for students, singles, seniors, women, families and will range from supportive social housing to quality, market rental housing,” said Lali, noting this initiative will also create new, long-term construction jobs.

Arthur Green form the Green Party said foreign investors buying up property in Metro Vancouver has increased demand and the cost of housing in that area, which has in turn impacted this riding.

He said the Greens plan to increase the amount of affordable housing in B.C., and double the foreign purchaser’s tax to 30 per cent to alleviate the current pressure on the rental situation.

“We believe these measures will cool the market, creating a slight downward trend while offering a roof over the head of our lower income residents,” said Green.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

