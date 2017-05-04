Fraser-Nicola election issues: Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

Kinder Morgan’s expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline, which received approval from the federal government last November, is expected to produce economic benefits for the Merritt area, but is not without a myriad of environmental concerns.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

Incumbent Jackie Tegart said the project is a “win all the way around” now that Kinder Morgan has met the Liberals conditions, including First Nations consultation, environmental approval, benefits for B.C. and spill response.

“We’ve been successful in having those met, and there will be a $1 billion fund available over the next 20 years [from a revenue sharing deal] to help communities with green projects and support communities as they move forward on climate change,” Tegart said.

“Jobs in rural B.C. are really, really important and Kinder Morgan will provide many jobs in the area,” she said. “We also negotiated B.C. workers first, so local B.C. workers will be first on the list in order to get those jobs.”

NDP candidate Harry Lali was critical of the project and the benefits his Liberal opponent pointed out. He claimed those conditions Kinder Morgan had to meet were pre-arranged with the federal government, and that most of the pipeline construction jobs will go to foreign workers.

“Very few, if any, are going to be available to local workers, and I think it’s high time for Christy Clark and the BC Liberals to start telling the truth to the people of British Columbia, and stop trying to fool the people of Fraser-Nicola with phoney jobs that won’t exist,” said Lali.

While Lali didn’t specify his position on the pipeline at either debate, NDP leader John Horgan has said the NDP will oppose the pipeline.

Michael Henshall from the Social Credit Party said the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion is a clear example of the Liberals putting corporate interests ahead of citizens.

“Kinder Morgan has donated generously to the BC Liberal party,” said Henshall.

He said he believes it would make more sense for the province long-term if the bitumen this pipeline will carry was refined in B.C., noting the risk of an oil spill.

“A refinery of that product would bring long-term, good paying jobs to our communities,” he said. “This is the primary reason to BC Liberals have to go.”

Arthur Green of the Green Party said his party’s stance on the pipeline is unequivocal.

“We will do whatever we can to shut it down,” said Green. “The economics of mining and shipping bitumen is an economic, taxpayer-subsidized train wreck, not to mention an environmental nightmare. Other than the construction jobs the only economic benefactor of the Kinder Morgan expansion is Kinder Morgan.”

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

