Fraser-Nicola election issues: Seniors

Fraser-Nicola is one of the older ridings in the province — sporting a median age of 48, compared with 41.9 across the province — making seniors care an important topic in the upcoming provincial election.

The four candidates vying to become the next MLA squared off at two all-candidates forums in Merritt on April 27 ahead of the provincial election. Here’s what they had to say on the issue.

NDP candidate Harry Lali said funding for seniors home care needs to be increased and more services need to be added back to the Merritt hospital that were cut under the Liberal government in the early 2000s.

“We need to have a fully functioning emergency room,” said Lali.

He alos touted that the NDP’s plan for 114,000 new homes will have a seniors component to it.

“Affordability is a big issue. That’s why we’re freezing hydro rates that were tripled under the BC Liberals,” said Lali, adding the NDP will freeze ICBC rates as well, and MSP would be phased out under the NDP.

Green Party candidate Arthur Green said better seniors care is part of the Green Party’s plan to provide a livable income, as is their plan for more affordable housing.

“We’re going to develop a poverty reduction strategy as well as housing first for those who are forced out of their homes because they can no longer afford to live in their homes,” said Green.

He said government isn’t taking proper care of its seniors and needs a new strategy for doing so.

Jackie Tegart said the Liberal government is committed to increasing funding to keep seniors in their homes longer as long as they’re safe and comfortable.

“We will invest $500 million to ensure seniors in residential care are receiving [at least] the minimum amount of [care] hours per day as per the recommendation form the seniors advocate,” said Tegart.

She also said the Liberals plan to build and publicly fund 500 new long-term care beds across B.C. by 2022.

Michael Henshall from the Social Credit party said the problem is that fixed-income seniors cannot afford inflation, which is being caused by poor government policy.

“We need to be considering how we’re going to plan ahead, look at the reason’s for the inflation and if there is money going into provincial coffers that they need to be responsible for providing for these types of things,” said Henshall.

This article is one in a series covering the topics discussed by the four Fraser-Nicola candidates in the 2017 provincial election at two all-candidates forums in Merritt.

