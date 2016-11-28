Fraudster scams Merrittonian out of $750

The Merritt RCMP is warning the public after two people reported running into scammers on the social media website Facebook.

Last Tuesday, (Nov. 22) two residents informed police they had received messages on Facebook claiming they had won a Mega Millions $200,000 prize, but needed to pay a fee to claim it, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“If they’re asking you to pay money, then it’s not legitimate, because you will never have to pay money to receive an award or prize of any kind,” said Dunsmore.

She said one of the two people fell for the scam and paid a $750 fee to the company, which only led to the person being asked to send more money.

“That’s when they clued in that this is not legitimate,” Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore said it is difficult for police to track online scams.

To report scams like these contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.