Fraudster’s attempt to cash recycled cheque leads to police warning

Merritt police are warning the public to shred personal documents before throwing them away after a resident found out someone had attempted to cash one of his old, discarded cheques.

Last week the male resident told the RCMP that his bank had informed him someone had attempted to cash a cheque, which he had recycled back in November, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“The account was closed [and] the cheques weren’t valid anymore, so there was not any issue of things being stolen, however, somebody had tried to cash the cheques,” said Dunsmore, adding that someone was likely rifling through recycling bins in the city.

Dunsmore said scammers will often rifle through dumpsters looking for financial or personal information, such as discarded Visa applications.

“They try and fill them in in your name and get a Visa in your name that they can use and it goes on your credit,” said Dunsmore.

Police are reminding the public to destroy any documents that may contain personal or banking information before getting rid of recycling or trash.

“Try and shred them very well, don’t put them in recycling, burn them if possible,” said Dunsmore, noting that there are some businesses that provide such services.