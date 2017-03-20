Free dump days, hazardous waste events upcoming

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will play host to a series of household hazardous waste round-ups and free dump days in April, May and June.

On free dump days, residents may bring one free load per household to their local eco-depot or transfer station.

Household hazardous waste round-ups give residents the opportunity to properly dispose of materials that are toxic, corrosive, reactive or ignitable, including adhesives, paint thinners, chemicals, cleaners, mercury, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, oils and gasoline. Containers may be unlabeled and substances unknown.

Dates, times, locations and accepted materials can be found here.