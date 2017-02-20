Free memory clinic coming to Merritt

Do you remember the last time you got your hearing checked? How about your eyesight?

If you answered “no” to the above questions, it might be time for a checkup — or more specifically, a memory checkup.

Merrittonians can do just that at an upcoming free memory clinic on Feb. 27, which is being put on by the The Medical Arts Health Research Group, a clinical research group based in B.C.

“[Participants] will get a series of three tests for their memory in an hour. Then we give them their results and some information about how to keep a healthy mind,” explained Marilyn Strong, who is in charge of community partnerships and development with The Medical Arts Health Research Group. “Those who wish to have this on an annual basis, we’ll track it for them and we’ll call them in a year and say ‘You came to the Merritt Memory Clinic last year, we’re doing it again this year, would you like a second appointment?’”

The advantage to having the second set of tests is that locals will be able to tell if their memory has changed over the course of a year, which could flag a person’s potential for more serious issues down the line, such as Alzheimer’s, explained Strong.

The clinic will be run out of the Merritt Civic Centre on Feb. 27, by appointment only. Those interested in booking a 60 minute session can call 1-844-777-9800 for more information and to book an appointment.