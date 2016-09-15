- FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Deborah Merrick — Merritt’s longtime librarianPosted 6 hours ago
Free mountain bike clinic on Saturday
Mountain bike enthusiasts 10 years of age and up are invited to a free two-hour clinic on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Rotary Bike Park behind the RCMP detachment offices on Voght St.
The clinic, which will run from 10 a.m. till noon, is being offered by veteran mountain biker Darch Oborne of the local Merritt Mountain Bike Association (MMBA).
“The focus will be on improving everyone’s riding skills so that they can better enjoy the wonderful trails that the Nicola Valley has to offer,” said Oborne. “This clinic is open to both beginning and intermediate riders who want to be more comfortable when riding their bike off-road.”
Participants need to have their own bike and helmet.