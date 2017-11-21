Freezing rain warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector

It may be best to stay off the highways today.

Environment Canada is warning of the chance of freezing rain over the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Kamloops today as well as the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“Precipitation over the highway passes will start as snow and change to rain late in the day as the freezing levels rise,” stated a press release from Environment Canada issued this morning.

This warm front moving through the southern Interior today is expected to bring the risk of freezing rain in the evening, which could lead to icy road conditions, the release went on to state.

An update from Environment Canada issued at about 12:30 p.m. today stated that freezing rain is expected or occurring.

“A warm front is approaching the B.C. Interior. Warm air from the front overriding the cold air near the surface is producing periods of freezing rain over the Similkameen region, including the Highway 3 — Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Coquihalla Summit. The freezing rain is expected to change to showers this afternoon as the temperatures rise.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

As weather through mountain passes can change rapidly, motorists are advised to check road conditions before travelling.

To check the latest road conditions visit drivebc.ca.