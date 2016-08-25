FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: New cops ready for Merritt

There’s some new constables in town.

RCMP Const. Bridgette Lens, Dane Duford and Const. Devin Russell are the newest members to join the Merritt RCMP detachment.

Const. Lens comes to Merritt from Whistler with four years of RCMP service. She said Merritt was her number one destination for a transfer.

“I always say the RCMP sent me to Whistler, and I chose to come here,” Lens told the Herald.

An avid horseback rider, Lens even bought property in the Nicola Valley.

“I grew up around horses, so my dream was to always buy acreage and have my horses at home, and that’s exactly what I’ve done by coming here,” she said, adding that she doesn’t plan on leaving.

Staff Sgt. Sheila White has told the Herald they were very interested in adding a female constable to their general duty ranks, and Lens is the only such officer at the Merritt RCMP detachment.

Lens said there are some files she’s handled because a victim will prefer to speak with a female officer.

Russell, a recent graduate of the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina Sask., grew up London, Ont., but was born in New Westminster.

“I want to be close enough to visit, so this is perfect for me,” he told the Herald.

He said Merritt was also one of his top places to be placed in as it is close to the Lower Mainland, but doesn’t have the traffic that comes with living in a bigger centre.

Const. Dane Duford is the greenest of the bunch, having worked just a few shifts compared to the couple of months of experience Russell has under his belt. However, he’s definitely familiar with the job.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said Duford comes from a family of police officers.

“I believe his parents are members, and one of his brothers and his sister are also in the RCMP,” Flemming said.

Const. Justin Mosher accepted a transfer to the Kamloops RCMP detachment. Const. Mike Damien retired, and one other officer is off duty for an extended period of time.

The three new constables join Const. Daniel Leung who arrived from Depot back in February as Merritt’s newest police officers.

Flemming said Leung has to be the happiest guy he’s ever met.

“[He’s] always got a smile on his kisser,” Flemming said.