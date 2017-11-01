FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Celebrating sixty years together

Archie Blankinship laughed as he recounted the tale of how he first met his wife Edna — a meeting where he quite literally swept her off her feet.

It was 1954, and a younger Archie Blankinship was hustling down the road in downtown Merritt, minding his own business but apparently not his surroundings.

Edna, for her part, had no idea that a high speed Archie Blankinship was careening down the road when she stepped out of a cafe. Archie, who was not sporting footwear which afforded him the ability to stop on a dime — crashed headlong into the young woman, with both of them falling down to the ground.

“Right there she fell for me,” said Archie with a smile.

“I couldn’t get up fast enough!” added Edna.

Despite the rocky start, the pair would hit it off. In 1957, they were married, and a year later welcomed their first child into the family. On Nov. 2, the Blankinships mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

Though they met in Merritt, the pair’s union saw them transverse the Pacific Northwest as Archie worked a variety of jobs in the forest industry. Over the years, the Lower Nicola Indian Band members spent time in Port Angeles, Wash., Williams Lake and the Okanagan before returning to the Nicola Valley.

By the time set their roots down in Shulus in 1985, the family had grown significantly — their eldest daughter, Jennie, was joined by three brothers and a sister; Dwayne, Marvin (Mal), James and Pam.

Though his career in forestry has brought him all over the province, Archie’s eyes truly light up at the mention of his children.

“We love our kids so very much,” said Edna.

As the pair settled back into life in the Nicola Valley — with Archie taking a job driving the bus for students at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology — they would soon become grandparents, and later, great-grandparents.

Their outgoing personalities earned them the honour of being named King and Queen at the 1995 BC Elders Gathering, leaving them with fond memories and friends across the province.

Asked if they had any secrets to a long lasting relationship, the Blankinships shared a couple laughs and a simple piece of advice; love your children, and stick with each other.

“We had our ups and downs, like anybody, but we still stuck together,” said Archie.