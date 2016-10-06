FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Const. Ryan Dell — Merritt’s Investigator

Every police investigation is like a snowflake — no two are quite the same.

That’s how Const. Ryan Dell of the Merritt RCMP’s general investigation section (GIS) describes his work.

When it comes to being a GIS member, the 39-year-old father of three said his role is essentially supportive of the general duty officers.

“They’re the backbone, and we support them,” Dell said.

Sometimes, even a seemingly small incident can become a larger investigation.

Last year, Dell investigated a case in which a woman noticed the tires on her vehicle had been repeatedly deflated four times in a month.

“The victim was getting concerned and rightfully so,” Dell said, adding that she suspected a man whom she had a dispute with at her workplace. After the incidents, she began parking her car in front of a security camera while at work.

“After listening to her, I became concerned that she’s obviously being targeted and that kind of behaviour can easily escalate to more significant damage to the victim’s property,” Dell said.

Footage from the camera revealed a man puncturing the tires. His face wasn’t visible, but was recognized by the woman by the clothing he was wearing.

The man was wearing a newsboy style hat, satchel and shirt with teal coloured sleeves, which Dell found upon obtaining a warrant to search the suspect’s home.

“The clothing was highly unique and [it] was highly improbable that somebody would own all three of the same pieces,” Dell said.

The search also turned up syringes, which Dell suspected to have been used in the incident.

He tested out his theory by using one to puncture an old tire.

Dell said the needle pierced the tire with ease.

“There was a lot of skepticism from the members here that a tiny paper thin piece of metal could puncture an extremely hard piece of rubber that holds your car up,” Dell said, noting that he had his doubts as well.

The evidence compiled from the investigation was enough to lead to a conviction of mischief charges against the man.

“I dug my teeth into this one to make sure this did not escalate into anything worse,” he said.

Dell and Const. Brock Hedrick make up the two person general investigation section at the Merritt RCMP detachment.

When it comes to their job, the focus is usually on major crimes such as assaults, robberies and drug trafficking investigations.

Unlike general duty officers, the GIS members have more time to examine files.

“Instead of having only 10 minutes to resolve something, I might have, two or three months to bring something to a conclusion,” Dell said.

“I’m working on a [missing person] file from 1977 still,” Dell said, adding that just this past May he was conducting interviews.

He said sometimes he’ll be called out at 2 a.m. and will be in the office investigating a file for days.

“You might go home to shower, [but] that’s it,” he said. He said the first 24 to 48 hours after an incident are critical to investigating a serious crime.

Undoubtably a stressful job, Dell said his job isn’t one that weighs on him.

“I leave my work at work,” Dell said. “[It’s] taken a long time to develop that mentality,” he said.

The Prince Edward Island native said he always knew he wanted to be a police officer, following in his father’s footsteps.

“Certainly in high school and university I knew that was the end goal,” Dell said.

After obtaining a business administration degree from the University of Prince Edward Island and working for the Canada Revenue Agency for a year, Dell attended the RCMP training academy in Regina,

His first posting was to Midway. B.C., which was a three person detachment. After that, he landed in Merritt back in 2007 and joined the GIS section in 2010.