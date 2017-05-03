FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Courthouse Gallery welcomes Jano Howarth

There are two very important new additions to Merritt’s arts scene that should grab the attention of the city’s artists, performers and art lovers.

First — what was once the Courthouse Art Gallery is now the Courthouse Arts Gallery.

And second, the Courthouse Arts Gallery has a new volunteer director: Jano Howarth, whose challenge is to figure out a way to make the most out of the added letter to the name of the Courthouse Gallery.

“We added the ‘s’ on the end of art, because there is such a direction in town — in the meetings we’ve had in the community since December — to include all the arts,” explained Howarth. “And not just have it be the visual arts, which is often how we think of a gallery.”

The Courthouse Arts Gallery also serves as the home of the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council — which is the body that Howarth refers to when she’s talking about meetings in town.

The group has an ambitious plan to promote the arts in the Nicola Valley this year, and Howarth’s contribution as the volunteer director for the Courthouse Gallery will be a big part of that plan.

“The next two shows, the people who are coming in have art cards, posters… they have something to sell — and they’re bringing it into the gallery,” explained Howarth.

The idea is to find more ways to support artists who put on exhibitions at the gallery — while simultaneously allowing more locals and everyday people to interact with art in their communities.

Other priorities for the gallery director included continuing to push for more dance-centric shows and exhibitions, praising the Love To Dance Academy’s contributions to the local arts scene.

But Howarth also circled back to fostering more support for artists as a major emphasis of her role as director.

“Workshops for artists — with this next show, Patricia Peters has agreed to come into town on the last day, and do a workshop with artists,” said Howarth.

Currently, the gallery is hosting an exhibition as part of the School District 58 Arts Festival.

The “It’s Not Only Black and White” show will run until May 5. On May 6 until June 3 “The Poetic Language of Landscape,” featuring the work of Peters will be on display.