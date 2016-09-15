FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Deborah Merrick — Merritt’s longtime librarian

A career working in libraries began as a bit of happenstance for Merritt’s Deborah Merrick.

“It was a rather unusual sort of start,” explained Merrick. “I was married to someone who lived next to the director of the TNRD library system. He saw me outside reading and we’d talk about books.”

The man encouraged Merrick to go to school to pursue a career as a librarian, promising to hire the budding bookworm if she completed her education.

Okay, so maybe a career as a librarian born out of a mutual love of books isn’t quite that strange — but it would have been difficult to predict three decades ago how far the love of literature would take Merrick.

She got her start at the Quesnel public library, a fresh faced librarian straight out of school, but it would be the country music capital of Canada where Merrick would really make her (book) mark.

“This community, the day I walked in — I felt at home. It was like I had come home — it was a beautiful moment for me.”

Merrick started at the Merritt public library 1989, and immediately felt welcomed by the community in the Nicola Valley.

She remembers walking into the post office, early in her tenure in Merritt, and forgetting to bring her photo ID.

“The woman at the counter said ‘Oh, Deborah! I know who you are, you don’t need your ID,’” explained Merrick.

And while the start of September marked the last shift for Merrick at the helm of the Merritt branch, her new position within the TNRD library system will keep her in the Nicola Valley for the next year until a replacement is selected as the new manager — after which Merrick will officially retire.

“There are people who I’ve interacted with for 30 years — some of the people I’m interacting with now, I met before they were even conceived,” said Merrick. “I’m now meeting the children of children that I met when they were first born. This is a wonderful continuity that I’ve got to experience.”

And with years of experience under her belt, Merrick has had a front row seat to watch libraries’ roles grow and evolve within the community as technology progresses.

“Libraries themselves are in transition — as many of our institutions are in the new tech world. People often wonder whether libraries are going to continue. I understand why there is that thought out there — because of ‘the Google,’” ruminated Merrick. “But information and knowledge is more than just being able to type a question into the computer. We sometimes want things that are more complex — the easy answers, the Google answers — we don’t do those things anymore. Public libraries are now doing the difficult questions.”

One of those “difficult questions” that Merrick is referencing, walked through the doors of the Merritt public library about seven years ago, recalled Merrick.

Merrick had struck up a conversation with an older woman in the library, and the chat turned to the subject of the biggest regrets in their lives.

The woman shared a story with Merrick about her family’s attempts to adopt a foster child years ago. After three years of fostering the child at their home, the woman’s family made the decision to officially adopt the girl.

“So they got everything done, the whole legal process, and they walked into the lawyers’ office — the whole family was going to be there to sign the papers,” retold Merrick. “But when they walked through the door, the lawyer looked at the mom and said, ‘I’m so sorry, the birth mother has changed her mind.’ The child was gone that day.”

“I could still see the pain in this woman’s eyes when she talked about really not knowing what happened to [the foster child],” added Merrick.

So Merrick and the woman set about trying to track down the girl in question — and in less than 24 hours, the woman was having a conversation with her long lost foster daughter.

Answering the “difficult questions” is something that Merrick is clearly vested in — her passion regarding her work at the library is on display as she spun tales and stories from her tenure in Merritt.

And her ability to answer those questions while fostering a long term vision for public libraries is part of the reason she’ll be staying on with the TNRD library system — even as she leaves the manager role in Merritt.

“What they’re asking me to do is oversee the branch heads in ten of our communities. I’ll be overseeing the Merritt branch, so the person who takes over for this branch will be one of my responsibilities,” she explained. “We’ll be working together to… make their community library the kitchen — because that’s where the good conversations happen.”

And while Merrick’s enthusiasm and vision for the library have been an integral part of the community, she’s quick to give credit to the staff in Merritt for going the extra mile, day in and day out.

“The biggest lesson I’m going to be taking away from managing this branch is that the staff are really the ones who run the branch — they do the work. My job was to support them,” she said.

Reflecting on 30 years in Merritt, Merrick has many stories to draw on — but sometimes, the smallest gestures leave the biggest impacts, and that much is definitely true for Merrick’s time in Merritt.

“When I meet new people at the front desk of the library, I get to say how lucky they are to come to this community,” she said with a smile.