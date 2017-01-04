FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Liang finds family in the fire hall

Two years ago Jordan Liang was back at the drawing board of life trying to make a decision on what his career path would be.

“I was a little more mature and I took a look at the things I wanted in a job and a career, and started with some of the things I valued — teamwork, family, something that’s challenging [and] something’s that’s different every day,” he said.

“A job that encompasses all that is [firefighting],” said Liang, adding that he thinks of everyone at the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) as family.

“We take care of each other in the hall [and] we take care of each other all the time on calls,” Liang said.

Prior to moving to Merritt last June to take part in MFRD’s work experience program (WEP), the now 27-year-old from Port Moody B.C. previously worked as a bartender and coached hockey.

He said his experience as a coach and playing sports as a youth made him enjoy being part of a team, which is akin to being part of a fire department.

Merritt’s WEP program is one of just three in Canada, all of which are located in B.C. The other two are in Big White and Sun Peaks.

After receiving training at fire academies, these firefighter hopefuls come to Merritt to gain work experience for a year at the local fire station while they apply for full-time firefighting jobs.

The department started the program in response to recruitment and retention difficulties, and it helps bridge the gap between a volunteer fire service and a career fire department.

Liang said that attending calls and learning firefighting skills are great parts of the program, but feels the most valuable portion is being in the fire hall itself.

“Learning how to operate in the hall, working with different personalities, working in a small crew, working with other agencies — that’s the work experience I think will come in the most handy a little further down the road,” he said.

Liang has been on some tough calls during his time in Merritt, but that is when the reasons he decided to become a firefighter start to show.

“It’s after those tough calls where you really start to see the teamwork [and] the family aspect of it,” he said.

Liang said it was after attending a crash on the Coquihalla Highway that solidified the idea that this was the line of work for him.

He said the experience demonstrated the teamwork aspect of the job.

“I think if you were in this job for those heroic moments, I don’t know if it would be the right job for you because you have to stay even keel — not get too high on calls where you really help out and not get too low off of calls where you don’t make too much of a difference,” said Liang.

Liang comes from a family of six and would like to join a full-time fire department in the Lower Mainland.

“First and foremost I want to be a firefighter and I don’t want to limit myself by being selective about where I want to be hired,” he said.