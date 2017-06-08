FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon lauded

With the fate of the B.C. Legislature still in the air nearly a month after the election on May 9, the province’s lieutenant-governor has landed in the headlines more often than her position is accustomed to.

But before she makes the all-important decision on whether to grant an NDP-Green alliance the chance to govern the province, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon was recognized for her support of post-secondary education with an honorary degree from Vancouver Island University.

Guichon, who hails from the Nicola Valley where she owned and operated the historic Guichon Ranch for many years, accepted the honorary doctorate of laws during VIU’s June 6 convocation ceremony.

In a press release from the university, the lieutenant-governor praised the role of regional universities like VIU, stating that the schools play an important role in providing access to post-secondary training for B.C.’s rural population.

She went on to state that providing a rural perspective to the province’s highest level of government was part of the reason she accepted the position.

“There’s an increasing gap in understanding between urban and rural populations,” she said. “Since we both need each other, I thought this was an excellent opportunity for me to bridge that gap. And it was such a wonderful opportunity to learn something new.”

She went on to cite climate change as one of the major issues that British Columbians will have to confront as a province in the near future.

“Adapting to climate change is going to be one of Canada’s biggest challenges moving forward,” says Guichon. “We’ve been a little slow to get on with it, so we’ll have to work harder. I think it’s a challenge that will bring us all together.”

Guichon is the 29th lieutenant-governor of B.C. She was sworn in on Nov. 2, 2012.