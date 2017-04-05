FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Marlene Jones finds a new way to give back

Former food bank manager Marlene Jones spent years serving the community helping hungry families in need. With the recent Tolko mill closure forcing the longtime manager to make a career change, she’s found a new way to help the community.

Two months ago, Jones took on the role as the co-ordinator for the City of Merritt’s community policing office (CPO), and she’s already working on a strategic plan – which will be its first.

Having noticed no such plan existed for the CPO, Jones brought up the idea of creating one even before she had the job, as it was an idea she pitched in her job interview.

She told the Herald the CPO should operate in conjunction with the City of Merritt’s and RCMP’s strategic plans, as those organizations are their supervisory groups.

Now on the job, Jones said she’s in the process of developing the CPO strategic plan with Const. Tracy Dunsmore, and has been examining RCMP statistics, which will help shape the strategic plan by indicating how to make a difference in the community.

“The RCMP deals with them from an enforcement perspective [and] we assist them form an education and awareness perspective,” said Jones.

Partnerships will also be key to the success of the CPO, Jones said.

“Block Watch is organized through this office, we have a good working relationship with Citizens on Patrol, then we have our foot patrols. All those resources, if we’re all talking to each other, what positive impact could we have on the stats the RCMP have for call volume in our community — as well as the social issues that are in town,” said Jones.

Jones said there’s a lot of similarities between the CPO co-ordinator job and her former position as food bank manager, noting the use of volunteers and community engagement.

The decision to make the switch to this new position came about after her boyfriend lost his job at Tolko as a result of the mill closing. Jones was in need of a full-time job — a step up from the 25 hour work week with the food bank.

Jones, however, isn’t content with only serving the community as its CPO co-ordinator, as she is currently the president-elect of the Merritt Rotary Club.

“Many [members] are really busy,” she said. “Somebody needed to step up, and I think it’s a good learning opportunity for me.”

She becomes president of the Rotary Club in July.

With a laugh, Jones said the first few months as CPO co-ordinator involved a lot of reading.

Now, however, CPO programs are set begin, such as road checks by the speed watch program.

April is typically when CPO programs ramp up — and Jones said they are always looking for more volunteers.

To help out with the community policing office contact Jones at 250-378-3955.