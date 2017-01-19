FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Meg Gregory — Merritt’s newest bookworm

She may have big shoes to fill, but Merritt’s new head librarian is confident that she’s equipped with the right tools for the job.

Those tools include the right education, having earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Victoria and a masters’ degree in library and information services from Western University in Ontario.

But even more important than her education?

Meg Gregory says she loves to read, and she loves to help people — two qualities essential for someone just stepping into a new position as a librarian in a new town.

Gregory was raised in Lillooet, B.C., and chose to stay in the province after graduating high school, as she moved to Vicotria in order to pursue a bachelor of fine arts.

After completing her undergrad in 2008, she took a job working with retail art supplies — eventually becoming a manager.

Though the work sheparded her around B.C., with stints in Victoria, Vancouver and Kamloops, Gregory’s compassion, work ethic and love for reading eventually led to her being recruited into the library and information services program at Western University.

“I finished my coursework in August. I was living in Toronto when I got the job here,” said Gregory.

Happy to be heading back to the western edge of Canada, after two years in Ontario, Gregory jumped into the role at the Merritt library with both feet when she arrived in December,

In addition to her responsibilites at the library, Gregory is a board member with Literacy Merritt and the Nicola Valley, and will be kept busy next week as the organization puts on a variety of events to mark Family Literacy Week.

“Promoting literacy is a key aspect of librarianship, so I knew I had to be a part of Literacy Merritt as soon as I heard about it,” said Gregory. “The technical literacy for seniors is a great tie-in to what the Merritt library already offers through our comptuer lab and appointments with Anne [Pang].v I’m thrilled the library can be part of this program and we want to make sure everyone knows the technical literacy for seniors launch event [will be held on] Jan. 26 is just the beginning.”