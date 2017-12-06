FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Merritt’s queen of vintage chic

Christy DeChamplain has an eye for vintage style.

Whether it’s footwear from the ‘50s, a dress worn to JFK’s funeral or the type of vintage microphone that the King himself would have been singing into, DeChamplain has spent the better part of two decades amassing a collection of vintage memorabilia.

Shortly after moving to Merritt in September, DeChamplain realized that her collection — which includes more than 100 authentic dresses of the period — needed to be shared.

So the grandmother and relatively new Merrittonian launched what she calls “Vintage Divas,” an opportunity for locals to rummage through her dresses, try on a couple fashionable accessories, and pose for pictures in a truly authentic setting which captures the style of the ‘50s.

In addition to the formidable collection of dresses, put together after years of criss-crossing the country at estate sales, DeChamplain’s home acts as a scenic backdrop for old-school photo shoots. Her kitchen is accessorized with a pair of striking, custom-made appliances, while other treasures include an authentic, period-appropriate hair dryer, plucked straight from a salon.

Guests are charged $20 per hour, per person for access to DeChamplain’s collection, and parties are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy the event.

To book an appointment with DeChamplain, call 604-378-4868, or visit the Vintage Divas Facebook page by searching ChristaThe-VintageDiva. DeChamplain can also be reached via email at christathevintagediva@gmail.com.