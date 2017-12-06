Home   >   Community   >   FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Merritt’s queen of vintage chic

FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Merritt’s queen of vintage chic

By on December 6, 2017
Christy DeChamplain shows off part of her collection of vintage dresses. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

 

Christy DeChamplain has an eye for vintage style.

Whether it’s footwear from the ‘50s, a dress worn to JFK’s funeral or the type of vintage microphone that the King himself would have been singing into, DeChamplain has spent the better part of two decades amassing a collection of vintage memorabilia.

Shortly after moving to Merritt in September, DeChamplain realized that her collection — which includes more than 100 authentic dresses of the period — needed to be shared.

Shoes adorn the ’50s-inspired dressing room where DeChamplain keeps her collection of dresses. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

So the grandmother and relatively new Merrittonian launched what she calls “Vintage Divas,” an opportunity for locals to rummage through her dresses, try on a couple fashionable accessories, and pose for pictures in a truly authentic setting which captures the style of the ‘50s.

DeChamplain also has a selection of fancy hats to tie the look together. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

In addition to the formidable collection of dresses, put together after years of criss-crossing the country at estate sales, DeChamplain’s home acts as a scenic backdrop for old-school photo shoots. Her kitchen is accessorized with a pair of striking, custom-made appliances, while other treasures include an authentic, period-appropriate hair dryer, plucked straight from a salon.

Guests are charged $20 per hour, per person for access to DeChamplain’s collection, and parties are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy the event.

Gloves of every shade and shape are available to accessorize the dresses. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

It doesn’t end with the clothes — DeChamplain’s entire house is filled with picturesque scenes, such as her kitchen with this custom-created stove. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

To book an appointment with DeChamplain, call 604-378-4868, or visit the Vintage Divas Facebook page by searching ChristaThe-VintageDiva. DeChamplain can also be reached via email at christathevintagediva@gmail.com.

