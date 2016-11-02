FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: MJ Berezan bids farewell to Merritt

When MJ Berezan moves to Enderby next week, a number of boards, community groups and non-profit societies will be scrambling to find a replacement — as the former elementary school counsellor has made it a habit to give back to Merritt during her 12 years in the community.

Berezan first moved to the Nicola Valley to accept a job with Logan Lake Secondary, where she spent two years before taking on a larger role in Merritt, as the counsellor for all five elementary schools in the city. After that, Berezan began to get involved with one committee, then two, then three — until her schedule was filled to the brim with efforts to improve her community.

“I was involved with the community’s child and youth committee, and was involved with that for probably about ten years,” explained Berezan. “From that committee, we’ve had various sub-committees, and so I was kind of a co-founder of the asset development committee.”

Berezan’s work counselling children and youth also led her to become involved with a community suicide prevention and awareness group, and also volunteer with the cold weather shelter society in Merritt.

But lest you think that Berezan was simply padding her resume, the dedicated community volunteer has been the key co-ordinator in charge of organizing and hosting Merritt’s annual Terry Fox Run each year. The run is hosted by the Rotary Club of Merritt — and, you guessed it — Berezan has been involved with rotary for the last four years as well.

“I guess I’ve always been someone who liked to be involved,” said Berezan. “I believe that if there is a need, or someone needs help, we should try to help. I guess I’m a bit of a social activist in some ways, and I’ve always been actively volunteering or helping groups.”

Berezan has spent the last four years working as a therapist with Nicola Family Therapy, and during her tenure in the community, she often had the pleasure of bumping into locals who she had once worked with as the school district counsellor.

“It’s interesting cause I knew kids when they were in Grade 3, 4 or 5 from the elementary schools, and now I see them around town or in the office, and they’re 20, 21… It’s like, ‘What happened there?’” she said with a laugh.

But while Berezan is excited to take on a new position in Enderby as the employment counsellor for the Splatsin Indian Band, she expressed a touch of sadness at the thought of leaving the Nicola Valley.

“Merritt’s fortunate that we have some amazing people and some amazing organizations that work together, and try to co-ordinate services to wrap around children and families,” said Berezan, adding that she will treasure the time she spent working alongside Merrittonians — as colleagues or clients. “I’ve loved living in Merritt. Right from when I first moved here, it felt like home. I love the surroundings, the valley — but mostly I’ll miss the people. I’ve developed lots and lots of wonderful friendships, and they’ve become my family away from family.”

Berezan turned to a quotation from a well known fountain of knowledge — Winnie the Pooh — to sum up her thoughts of leaving the community.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”