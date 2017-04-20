- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 3 hours ago
FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Where they are now — WEP firefighters
Members of the Merritt Fire Rescue Department’s (MFRD) work experience program (WEP) have been busy serving the community — especially in the last few months with multiple structure fires — and that hard work has been paying off.
The Merritt Herald has featured some of these brave individuals in the Friends and Neighbours column, and we’re happy to report that many of them have found full-time employment, including one who has landed right back here in Merritt.
A relationship brought WEP firefighter Ashley Corrigan to Canada, but it was her love of firefighting that kept the American in the Great White North.
Corrigan was born and raised in La Verne Calif., located just outside of Los Angeles, and although her relationship didn’t last, she remained in Canada to attend paramedics school, which she completed last August.
Corrigan was accepted into the work experience firefighter program in Merritt after that, and is now finished with the program as she has become a paramedic.
But the big city girl from south of the border isn’t done with Merritt yet. MFRD fire chief Dave Tomkinson said she has accepted a position with BC Emergency Health Services in town and will continue to serve the MFRD as a paid-on-call firefighter.
“She’s living here in Merritt now — this is her home,” said Tomkinson, adding that it’s the first time to his recollection that a WEP firefighter has decided to stay in Merritt.
Vaitua Haddou wanted to combine the pride he felt in the Canadian military with a job where he was always helping others. That lead the 31-year-old to the Merritt WEP program in 2016. He was hired by Burnaby Fire Rescue in December.
Two years ago Jordan Liang was back at the drawing board of life trying to make a decision on what his career path would be. That lead the 27-year-old from Port Moody, B.C. to Merritt last June. After nearly a year in the program, Liang has accepted a position with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Department.
“He’s heading out here in the next week,” said Tomkinson.
A new WEP firefighter, from Peterborough Ont. took his place and began working earlier this week.
Merritt’s work experience program is one of just four in Canada, all of which are located in B.C. The other three are in Big White, Sun Peaks and Creston.
After receiving training at fire academies, these firefighter hopefuls come to Merritt to gain work experience for a year at the local fire station while they apply for full-time firefighting jobs.
The department started the program in 2007 in response to recruitment and retention difficulties, and it helps bridge the gap between a volunteer fire service and a career fire department.
Other WEP firefighters have had success finding a job quickly.
Aaron Brascia, started with the program back on Oct. 31, and in February also accepted a position with Vancouver Fire Rescue.
The 28-year-old Burnaby native used to work in finance and said he decided to become a firefighter because it suited his core values.
Other WEP firefighters dating back to the 2015-16 intake have been hired in Ajax, ONT., North Vancouver and Brampton, ONT., said WEP program co-ordinator Carl Johnson.
Merritt’s WEP recruits typically spend a year in the program and search for jobs with full-time fire departments.
Tomkinson said the program saves the City of Merritt millions of dollars in contrast to hiring full-time firefighters.
The program hosts about five students at a time and brings in replacements as they get hired at other departments across Canada.
MFRD is currently recruiting for WEP firefighters.