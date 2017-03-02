FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Riley Boomgaarden — a tale of ice and fire

Former junior hockey player Riley Boomgaarden found out the rink and the firehall have a lot in common.

“You’re working in a team atmosphere and the whole dynamics [are the same]. You have to earn it, earn your respect [and] earn your place in the firehall,” said Boomgaarden.

The now-22-year-old had experience with firefighters during his hockey playing days.

“Two of my coaches in hockey were firefighters, and I always said I never met a firefighter that didn’t like his job,” said Boomgaarden.

Boomgaarden hails from Grande Prairie, Alta. and moved away for three years to play junior hockey.

In 2012, Boomgarden played 21 games with the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels as an 18-year-old and finished off his hockey career with a two year stint playing for the Melfort Mustangs of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

In the last year he played, the Mustangs won the league championship and made it all the way to the RBC Cup tournament — the highest crown in Junior A hockey.

His playing days behind him, Boomgaarden said the parallels firefighting has with being part of a hockey team drew him to pursue the career.

“I don’t think I could sit at a desk for the rest of my life either. I like being up and doing different things everyday — never knowing what they job’s going too throw at you,” said Boomgaarden.

Boomgaarden has now been serving Merritt as a work experience firefighter since late June of 2016.

“I pretty much went right from hockey right to the fire academy and now I’m here, so I kind of just jumped right into it,” said Boomgaarden.

Merritt’s work experience program is one of just four in Canada, all of which are located in B.C. The other three are in Big White, Sun Peaks and Creston.

After receiving training at fire academies, these firefighter hopefuls come to Merritt to gain work experience for a year at the local fire station while they apply for full-time firefighting jobs.

The department started the program in response to recruitment and retention difficulties, and it helps bridge the gap between a volunteer fire service and a career fire department.

Boomgaarden said he knew firefighting was the career for him after his first day of school at the fire academy.

When asked what was more intense — hearing the fire alarm sound or waiting to head out on the ice to play an important playoff game, Boomgaarden answered emphatically; the fire alarm.

“There’s an element of actual danger to it, you know,” said Boomgaarden.

“I think being able to help people is so much more rewarding. If you don’t perform your job to the best of your abilities or you slack off somebody could possibly get hurt, so I think that gets your adrenaline going a little bit more.”

