FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Sachi Damani — a warm welcome

Sachi Damani has always wanted to see snow — just the mention of it made her eyes light up with excitement.

It finally came this past Tuesday when about three centimetres fell in Merritt, which should allow the Rotary Club exchange student from India to check that one off her bucket list.

“I have many photographs of snow — people dancing and loving snow — but I’ve never been there before,” she said. “My parents have, but not me. I used to literally fight with them and get into the conversation that I’ve never seen snow.”

The 15-year-old from Surat — a port city of about four million people located along the coast of the Arabian Sea in the province of Gujarat, India — said she the biggest difference she’s noticed is the traffic.

“This is really, really small — just 8,000,” she said.

While she wanted to visit the Great White North for the weather, Canada wasn’t her first choice. Number one oner her list was Germany, because she wanted to learn a new language. She already speaks English and Hindi.

In India, she’s a Grade 11 student back home, but she’s experiencing Grade 12 in Canada.

She said Canadian school is much different from India, noting that while students move from class to class here, in her school back home its the teachers that change classes.

Sachi is an only child back home, but in Canada she currently has three little brothers while staying with one of her billet families.

Currently she lives with Sarah Molnar, who co-owns Brambles Bakery. Molnar said they’ve been busy making Sachi feel like a member of the family.

“She’s my mother right now, Sachi said.

“She’s an only child, so I think it’s been an adjustment having three little brothers,” Molnar said.

“They’re kind of cute, I don’t mind,” Sachi said with a laugh.

Sachi was a vegetarian when she arrived in Merritt, however, after eating a piece of bacon she’s become a carnivore.

“I was always a vegetarian, but no more,” said Sachi.

Part of making her feel at home involved making the place feel like her home.

Molnar said they decorated the house for Diwali last month — the five-day Hindu festival of lights celebrated every fall in the northern hemisphere.

“I was feeling really homesick that time, so they decorated the whole house,” Sachi said.

“It’s been good for us too, because we’re learning more about her culture,” Molnar said.

Last month, Sachi also got to experience a new holiday in Halloween, which doesn’t exist in India.

She said Halloween was really fun, and she was part of the We Day crew that went out trick-or-treating for the food bank.

Her stay in Merritt is the farthest and longest she’s been away from home.

“This is the first time I’ve been out of India, but in India I’ve travelled a lot,” she said.

Sachi has been living in Merritt for about three months now and departs home in July. She will be with the Molnar family until the end of November.

The one part of India she misses the most is the food, however, she’s yet to try any of the Indian food Merritt has to offer.

Although just 15, Sachi said she wants to visit Las Vegas while she’s here. She also wants to visit Atlanta, and she said her parents are meeting up with her in the spring and they will be taking a family trip to those cities.