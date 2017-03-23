FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Susan Gearing-Edge — telling Merritt’s many tales

The Herald’s faithful readers will recognize Susan Gearing-Edge’s name from her history column, “A Looking Glass to the Past,” where Susan regularly brings pieces of Nicola Valley history to life on the page.

Not only are her colourful columns a favourite of Merrittonians, Gearing-Edge and the Herald were recently honoured with a nomination for the Neville Shanks Memorial Award for Historical Writing — one of only three writers from across the province to be nominated for the honour this year.

Gearing-Edge was nominated for her retelling of a classic Merritt tale — the curious case of Dr. George Tutill, and the novel that borrows elements of his life, Calamity House. The winner of the Neville Shanks award will be announced on April 29, as part of the 2017 Ma Murray community newspaper awards.

But it wasn’t that long ago that Gearing-Edge was living in Ontario, writing corporate reports and wondering if she might ever overcome a case of writer’s block that plagued her for almost half a decade.

“I’ve been a writer ever since I was in Grade 5,” said Gearing-Edge, who was able to pick out the precise moment she made the decision to commit to being a writer.

“I wrote a poem in Grade 5, and I took it to the principal. He accused me of plagarism and sent me home with a detention.”

Gearing-Edge said she can remember her father — who was a history teacher — calling the school to chew out the principal in defense of his daughter’s work.

And just like that, a lifelong writer was born.

But it hasn’t always been easy.

After working for a couple of newspapers in Ontario, focusing her craft on feature writing, Gearing-Edge launched into an endeavour to write a full-length novel.

But after stopping and starting a number of times, the aspiring author found herself struggling to write anything at all.

Struggling to overcome the writer’s block she was afflicted with, Gearing-Edge took a chance on a cross-country voyage to visit her daughter, who was teaching in the Nicola Valley.

Like many visitors, she was struck by the natural beauty of the vallley, and quickly made the decision to stay in Merritt, rather than return to Ontario.

“I sold everything and moved out here,” she said.

Sometimes, a change of pace is all you need — and that much is certainly true for Gearing-Edge, who said she rediscovered her passion for writing after moving to Merritt.

Gearing-Edge took on a job at the Nicola Valley Museum and Archives, and stumbled into a trove of stories from Merritt’s past. Thankfully, Gearing-Edge knew just what to do.

“I was sitting on a gold mine. The archives are full of amazing stories,” said Gearing-Edge.