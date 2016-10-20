FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Thandazani Mhlanga — Merritt’s new pastor

It has been quite the journey for Pastor Thandazani Mhlanga, who recently moved to Merritt to lead the congregation at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mhlanga moved to Merritt last month, from Sylvan Lake, Alta. But that was only one leg of the journey that Mhlanga’s work with the church has taken him on.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Mhlanga migrated first to Ontario, and then moved to Alberta to attend school six years ago.

He earned his first appointment to the church in Sylvan Lake, before taking over pastoral duties in Merritt from Karl Samek.

“The way the church is organized, the main committee that deals with all the pastors, they decide who should go where at what time,” explained Mhlanga. “They know us, and they know the congregations we have… So my time had come to move here.”

Mhlanga comes to Merritt with his family in tow — a wife, and two children, as well as his younger sister.

With an eye towards improving the lives of people in the community, Mhlanga hopes to work with the church’s ministry programs to enhance the services provided by the church to the less fortunate.

“I’m getting in touch with what the church has been accomplishing, because they have been in the community longer than I have been. So I’m getting in touch with them to find out what their goals are, what their dreams are,” explained Mhlanga.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church runs a soup kitchen program every Sunday, said Mhlanga, but are looking to expand the program.

“We want to do more than just feed people every Sunday morning. We want to, if possible, meet people where they are. Get to know them, get to understand them and where they’re coming from, what their struggles are,” said Mhlanga. “What drives me from there is ‘How can we make this a reality?’”

Only a month into his new role, Mhlanga is already leading three congregations at the Seventh Day Adventist Church — but if his goals for the church are any indication, Mhlanga has no fear of being a busy member of the Merritt community.