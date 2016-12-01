FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Vaitua Haddou aims to help

Vaitua Haddou wanted to combine the pride he felt in the Canadian military with a job where he was always helping others.

That led him to pursue a career in firefighting.

The 31-year-old was born in Tahiti but raised in Nanaimo.

“We moved to Canada when I was five,” Haddou said, adding that he joined the Canadian Army for a few years after high school.

He said his family was against him joining the military, especially his father who grew up in Algeria during a time when the country was gripped in civil war trying to gain its independence from France.

“My father basically grew up in a war zone and saw a lot of nasty things,” he said.

“The military was never something he associated with doing good,” he said.

Despite the opposition, Haddou felt pride in the military as he had great grandfathers who served in the First World War and a grandfather who served in the Second World War.

“Honour and pride is what I felt with that and I wanted to be one of those servicemen,” he said.

Haddou served in the Canadian military from 2004 to 2007, but was never sent on a tour of duty. He said he volunteered for a tour to Afghanistan, which ended up being cancelled.

He then decided he wanted to do more travelling and left the military to go to China to teach English for a year.

When he got back he began studying economics, but began to question if it was what he wanted to do with his life.

“I wasn’t sure if an office job was for me,” he said, adding that he recalled enjoying his time in the military.

“I felt proud doing what I was doing. The only part that I wasn’t 100 per cent happy about was knowing that in the course of your duty, it might include harming others,” Haddou said.

He took a break from school to attend a fire academy but finished his degree as a matter of principle.

He began working at a bank after completing school, but when he came across the opportunity to join the firefighting work experience program (WEP) in Merritt he jumped at the chance. He’s been serving the Merritt area for about a year now.

“It’s really what I want to do,” said Haddou.

Merritt’s WEP program is one of just three in Canada, all of which are located in B.C. The other two are in Big White and Sun Peaks.

After receiving training at fire academies, these firefighter hopefuls come to Merritt to gain work experience for a year at the local fire station while they apply for full-time firefighting jobs.

The department started the program in response to recruitment and retention difficulties, and it helps bridge the gap between a volunteer fire service and a career fire department.

Haddou said that attending calls of accidents on the Coquihalla Highway are some of the most rewarding experiences of the job.

“I remember one call there were two girls trapped in a car, neither of which were wearing seat belts, so both were in strange positions in the car,” he said adding that ones halfway in the trunk while the other was lying on the roof of the upside down vehicle.

“We managed to extricate them out of the car to open up the car, pull the girls out [and] deliver them to paramedics,” he said. “I find it’s those kinds of calls where you leave and you know 100 per cent you made a difference.”

He is currently in the process of securing a job at a full-time fire department.