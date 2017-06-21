FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: World youth exchange reunion scheduled

The participants of the Canada World Youth (CWY) program in 1980 — who spent four months living and working in Merritt during the winter months of the year — are coming back to town.

Participants of the 1980 CWY program came from all over Canada and India, and for the most part were all in their early 20s when they arrived in the Nicola Valley.

With some of the Indian participants of the program visiting Vancouver this summer, the group has arranged for a reunion to take place in Merritt on July 3. Any locals who remembers the group’s time in town is invited to come out and say hello.

Jill Holmes, the former group leader for the CWY program that came to the Nicola Valley, contacted the Herald to let us know about the upcoming visit.

She also attached the photo of the group featured above — which ran in an undetermined edition of the Merritt Herald in 1980.

The CWY participants stayed with host families during their time in Merritt, and although some of those families have since moved, Holmes said she knows at least a few families are still in the region.

“If [people] want, they can come out and say hello and see if they can meet their people they used to know,” said Holmes.

While the group was in the region, they worked various jobs around town, including on the Coldwater Reserve and at a sawmill — though Holmes couldn’t remember specifically which mill.

“Some were on the Nicola Ranch — some were at a school,” said Holmes. “Some of them were roofing — and that was in the winter.”

The reunion is set for about 3 p.m. at Lions Memorial Park. Contact Holmes for more information at gilmh@shaw.ca