Frigid temperatures subside, snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway ended

Today may be the first day of winter, but the bone chilling temperatures associated with this time of year have subsided and things are looking sunny for the Nicola Valley come Christmas.

“Christmas Day it’ll be a gorgeous day, nice and sunny. It’ll be a good day for travel,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald, adding that Boxing Day should be sunny as well.

Many parts of the province saw the mercury dip well below freezing the past two weeks, with temperatures in the Merritt area dropping to the -15 degree range, but it has since warmed up.

“We usually get arctic outbreaks every winter, but they usually only last four days to a week, but this one was particularly long. It started on Dec. 4 and finally ended on the 18th,” MacDonald said.

He said that this weekend milder temperatures between -8 and -1 degrees Celsius are expected.

Snowfall warning ended

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope that spanned two days has ended.

MacDonald said that part of the highway may receive just a few centimetres tomorrow (Dec. 22).

On Monday, that section of the Coquihalla received 22 centimetres of snow and another 10 on Tuesday for a two day total of 32 centimetres, said MacDonald.

He said five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the road next Tuesday (Dec. 27).