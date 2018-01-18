Full engineering degree coming to Thompson Rivers University in 2019

By: Kamloops This Week

The provincial NDP government is making good on a pre-election pledge by the

then-governing B.C. Liberals.

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark was in town on Tuesday to announce a full engineering degree program at Thompson Rivers University.

TRU will receive $400,000 in start-up funding from the B.C. government, which will allow the university to increase the number of student spaces and offer a full software-engineering degree program beginning in the fall of 2019.

Currently, TRU’s engineering program requires students to transfer to another institution to complete their degrees.

The university is expected to ramp up to a total of 140 spaces in undergraduate software engineering by 2022-2023, which will produce 35 additional graduates per year by 2023.

“More homegrown tech talent is critical to supporting the growing tech economy in regions such as Kamloops,” said Dan De Palma, vice-president of sales and marketing at Streamline Transportation Technologies.

“Much of the tech talent in the Kamloops area are alumni from the various tech programs at TRU, so I’m thrilled to see that they’re expanding.

“By training more of B.C.’s bright minds in relevant programs, the tech sector will continue to flourish and grow.”