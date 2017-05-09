Funds to be distributed to former Kengard Manor residents

Starting on Wednesday, former residents of the Kengard Manor apartment complex will be eligible to collect a share of the relief fund established by the Merritt and District Chamber of Commerce.

Everyone displaced by the fire is entitled to a share of the funds, explained Chamber manager Etelka Gillespie.

The Kengard Manor apartment complex went up in flames in March, and the damage resulting from the day-long blaze was significant enough that the building was demolished in the weeks that followed. The fire displaced 58 residents and eliminated 35 rental units from the market.

In the days that followed the fire, the local chamber set up a donation centre where displaced residents could register to receive donated furniture and clothing, while a relief fund was set up at Interior Savings.

Deciding how best to distribute the money raised was a task handled by a group of community members, explained Gillespie.

“What we decided, to be very fair, was to split it per unit. Everybody got [the same amount], straight across the board, with a few seniors in special circumstances,” said Gillespie. “We wanted to make it as neutral and fair as possible, and it was a real tough decision.”

Gillespie declined to share how much each resident would receive in financial assistance from the fund.

Residents affected by the Kengard Manor fire are invited to make an appointment at the Royal Bank in order to collect their support packages, said Gillespie, adding that identification will be required.

Meanwhile, residents who are still looking for key items from the donation centre can make appointments to pick up items until May 23.