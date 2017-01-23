Furniture, appliances and more priced to sell by School District 58

Slightly banged-up cabinets? One dollar. Twenty-five gently-used laptops? Five dollars. A stove? Fifty dollars.

It might sound like a bizarro-world take on the old MasterCard commercials, but the prices are for real. School District 58 is in the process of clearing out old equipment from its schools, and has listed a plethora of items for the public to bid on, auction-style.

The equipment — everything from stoves and laptops, to belt sanders and band saws, fridges and overhead projectors — is used. But there is no arguing that the items are priced to sell, said Melissa Robinson, a maintenance clerk at SD58 who helped set up the auction site.

As Robinson explained, the public auction is a legally-required step for the school district to clear up some storage space.

“It’s definitely priced to sell,” said Robinson.

In order to place a bid on any of the items, users will have to register an account on the site. On Feb. 2, the auctions will close and those who made winning bids will be notified via email that they can pick up their item in either Princeton or Merritt (items are sold “as is, where is”).

This isn’t the first time the school district has used the auction method to clear up some space in its schools. About seven years ago, the district held a similar auction, said SD58 secretary treasurer Kevin Black. He explained that with the online platform now set up, the district would like to see the auctions done on a more regular basis.

The auction site can be accessed here.