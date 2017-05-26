GALLERY: 6th annual SD 58 student powwow

Representatives of the Nicola Valley’s First Nations community, School District 58, and other local organizations proceeded proudly into the Lower Nicola Band Arbour in Shulus for the 6th annual school district student powwow on Wednesday (May 24).

Students packed the arbour, listed to a few speeches from dignitaries and participated in some cultural dancing amidst drumming from the group Travelling Spirit.

Elder Doreen Sterling thanked all the people who organized the event because when she was growing up she wasn’t allowed to practice her culture as a student of the residential school system.

“We weren’t allowed to use our language. We weren’t allowed to sing and dance, and so to see it happening in my lifetime is super special,” Sterling told the crowd.

Nicola Canford Elementary School principal Burt Bergmann told the crowd when he was growing up he realized that First Nations people didn’t enjoy the same freedoms as his family who immigrated to Canada from Europe.

“They didn’t have the same freedom to practice their language, they did not have the same freedom to practice their faith, nor their culture,” he told the crowd. “They were treated just as poorly as my family was back where they came from.”

Bergmann said that while the past can’t be changed the future can be.

“I look at something like a powwow that we can all participate in, and the language that were can share and the culture we can encourage — I say this is hope for our future.”

SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven said approximately 45 per cent of their students declare aboriginal ancestors, and the student powwow is part of the district’s identity.