GALLERY: Arts Festival Day 3 Highlights

Wednesday was another exciting day for the School District 58 Arts Festival.

In the afternoon, over 400 elementary children and a large number of parents converged on the Civic Centre for Central Elementary School’s presentation of the musical Dreamcatcher, under the direction of retired teacher James Clark.

The delightful 70-minute production, featuring 34 colourfully-attired students from Grades 4 through 7 at Central School, included several stirring songs, a lovely ribbon dance, and a great deal of well-rehearsed choreography.

The central theme of the musical was the significance of dreams to young and old alike, and the importance of believing in one’s dreams and never letting anyone or anything steal those dreams away. Children in particular are encouraged to be brave, and to not be afraid to follow one’s dreams. This universal message was beautifully woven together with the concept of dreamcatchers, and their importance in First Nation’s culture. Several large dreamcatchers decorated the stage area.

Clark and the Central students have been meeting once a week since February to work on the Dreamcatcher musical.

“The school and the teachers were kind enough to release the individual children from class in order to work on the play. Their support was fantastic,” Clark said.

Clark also wished to thank former Central student Felize Omori, who gave of her time to choreograph and teach the ribbon dance to the youngsters. Omori is currently a dance student at the Love To Dance Academy in Merritt.

The performance concluded with a rousing rendition of Sara Bareilles’s inspiring song Brave, as cast members and audience all came to their feet and began to sing and dance together.

(Photos from the musical are displayed below.)

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a reception was held at the Civic Centre to officially open the visual arts exhibition in the foyer of the building. Over 1,000 pieces of art, produced by local students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, were on display. Arts Festival representative Shannon Dunn stated that a conscious effort was made to try and have at least one piece of art from every student in the district.

The diversity of the exhibition was truly amazing. Merritt Secondary art teacher Linda Suzuki was kind enough to identify many of the media – from paper, oil pastel, ink, chalk and glaze to tempera paint, graphite, beads and clay. The artistic techniques were every bit as plentiful – from collage, paper macho, styrofoam print, and masking to sponge painting, pinch pot pottery and sculpture.

(Photos of just a few of the art works are displayed below.)

The visual arts exhibition will remain on display at the Civic Centre for the duration of the SD 58 Arts Festival. The public is invited to drop by any time that the building is open during the day.

Dunn wished to thank the Nicola Valley Arts Council for their tremendous support of and assistance with the visual arts exhibition. Arts Council representative Jean Kiegrel stated that a $150 bursary is going to be presented to one deserving student at the conclusion of the festival.

Today, Thursday, sees more visual art on display at the Court House Art Gallery, beginning at 4 p.m. Once again, things will kick off with a reception, and the public is encouraged to attend. The theme of the court house exhibition is It’s Not Only Black and White.