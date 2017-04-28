GALLERY: Arts Festival provides insight into new curriculum

Thursday marked day four of School District 58’s two-week Arts Festival, and was highlighted by the grand opening of the visual arts exhibition entitled It’s Not Only Black and White at the Courthouse Art Gallery on Nicola Ave.

The multi-media display featured works by art students in Grades 8 through 12 from Merritt Secondary, including sketches, drawings, paintings, bead work, ceramic pottery and paper mache. The beautiful array of pieces spoke to the wonderful skill, imagination and creativity of the young artists.

The exhibition’s opening reception on Thursday was further enhanced by an exquisite Spanish dance number, Flamenco Flight, performed by four members of the Love To Dance Academy, which just happens to share the century-old courthouse facility with the art gallery. The four dancers — Chantelle Anderson, Nia Kuzio, Felize Omori and Alexia Clarke — are all students in the local school district.

It’s rather fitting that two of the themes of the two-week-long School District 58 Arts Festival currently taking place throughout the community are What’s the Big Idea! and It’s Not Only Black and White.

Both catchy phrases provide some insight into the new direction that B.C.’s elementary and secondary education is taking as society moves with lightning speed through the 21st century.

Gone are the days of simple rote learning (read, repeat, remember and regurgitate) and segmented subject matter – to be replaced by an educational process that is far more sophisticated, dynamic, integrated, and reflective of the complex world that surrounds us.

The Ministry of Education’s foundation document states, “Today we live in a state of constant change. It is a technology-rich world, where communication is instant and information is immediately accessible. The way we interact with each other personally, socially, and at work has changed forever…What and how we teach our students has been redesigned to provide greater flexibility for teachers, while allowing space and time for students to develop their skills and explore their passions and interests. The deep understanding and application of knowledge is at the centre of the new model, as opposed to the memory and recall of facts that previously shaped education around the world for many decades.”

Arts Festival representative Shannon Dunn believes that the fine arts are well-suited to the new educational philosophy, and are at the forefront of the move forward. She personally embraces the new emphasis on student identity, communication and creativity, and the idea of seeing the ‘big picture’ rather than all things, including subject matter, in isolation.

“That’s what this festival is all about – celebrating our kids and our new curriculum,” Dunn said.

The SD 58 Arts Festival continues Friday with a talent show at Bench School starting at 1:30 p.m., and an Art Walk at Diamond Vale School beginning at 2 p.m. This evening, the Merritt Secondary School Jazz Choir, under the direction of Brian Cargnelli, will be performing at the MSS multi-purpose room at 7:30 p.m. There will also be special guests, including a jazz quartet from Penticton, featuring Merritt’s own Michael Perkins.