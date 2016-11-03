GALLERY: Back Country Horsemen of B.C. Toy Ride

About a dozen horse-and rider combinations took part in the third annual Back Country Horsemen of B.C. Merritt chapter toy ride, held on Sunday at the Collettville rodeo grounds. The ride went across the Collettville flats to Windy Canyon and back. All donations of toys, games, stuffies and food will be forwarded to the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

The Back Country Horsemen of B.C. organization is a non-profit society with over 700 members in 19 regional chapters. It is involved in various projects around the province that promote safe and responsible horsemanship, environmental stewardship, trail building and maintenance…and fun!

The Merritt chapter of BCHBC was directly involved in the development of the equine outdoor stalls at Lundbom Lake, and is currently working on a similar project for Kane Lake. The organization’s 2017 province-wide Rendezvous, entitled “Back to the Grasslands”, is scheduled to be held in Merritt from May 26 to 28.

Anyone renewing their BCHBC membership or taking out a membership for the first time between Nov. 1 and 15 will have their name entered into a draw. The winner will receive their membership fee back, along with a basket of horse goodies!

For more information on BCHBC activities and membership in the Merritt chapter of BCHBC, contact Kelly Brook Allen at 250-378-2346.