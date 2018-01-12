Gallery director extends deadline for submissions to community show

The Nicola Valley Community Arts Council (NVCAC) has extended the deadline for local artists to submit their works to be included in this year’s community gallery show, which is set to take over the Courthouse Art Gallery starting on Feb. 1.

The theme for this year’s show is “Form, Figure and Faces,” but art gallery director Jano Howarth emphasized that artists are encouraged to think outside the box with their work.

“The show is a focus on humans, but for those who would rather not engage with this focus, any life form, or forms themselves are welcomed,” stated a press release from the NVCAC.

Artwork featuring anything from animals to abstract shapes will be considered, added Howarth.

Those interested in having their work included in the month-long show should contact Howarth ASAP via email (nicolavalleyartsgallery@gmail.com) or by phone (250-315-3437).

The “Form, Figure, Faces” show will be in the gallery from Feb. 1 to March 3, and will likely be the only month-long show this year to feature a call out to the community for submissions, said Howarth.

Meanwhile, before Merritt’s artists take over the gallery, Howarth and the NVCAC will be using the space to hold a two-week fundraiser. Gently used clothing and accessories will be on sale at the Courthouse Art Gallery from Jan. 18 to 27. The sale will take place during the gallery’s regular hours, so only on Thursdays to Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday mornings between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Jan. 21, the NVCAC will host a workshop where participants will make a personalized style collage, and be invited to discuss style, clothes and all things in between.