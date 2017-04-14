GALLERY: Easter Eggstravaganza 2017

Egg hunters of all ages made short work of collecting the chocolates hiding in the grass at Rotary Park during this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza on Good Friday (April 14). There was food, facepainting, three-legged races and even a few games of musical chairs and rock, paper, scissors for Merrittonians to enjoy under a clear sky. The fire department also stopped by to let people check out one of its fire engines and there was even a special visit from the Easter Bunny.