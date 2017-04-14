Home   >   Community   >   GALLERY: Easter Eggstravaganza 2017

GALLERY: Easter Eggstravaganza 2017

By on April 14, 2017

Egg hunters of all ages made short work of collecting the chocolates hiding in the grass at Rotary Park during this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza on Good Friday (April 14). There was food, facepainting, three-legged races and even a few games of musical chairs and rock, paper, scissors for Merrittonians to enjoy under a clear sky. The fire department also stopped by to let people check out one of its fire engines and there was even a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

This young fella gets his picture taken twice while in the driver’s seat of a Merritt Fire Department fire truck.

Nothing beats getting your face painted and climbing a tree.

Bubble blowin’

Merritt RCMP Const. Brock Hendrick and his daughter compete in a three-legged race against some still competition.

Chelsea Werrun (right) and her daughter pose for a picture.

Face painting in progress.

Kids compete in a game of musical chairs. In the end, there can be only one!

Getting a hug from the Easter Bunny.

And they’re off! The lil’ egg hunters made short work of collecting all the chocolate treats that were hiding in the grass at the 2017 Easter Eggstravaganza.

