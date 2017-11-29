Home   >   Sports   >   GALLERY: Elementary players serve up some great volleyball

GALLERY: Elementary players serve up some great volleyball

By on November 29, 2017
It was a steady stream of action on the court at the School District 58 volleyball competition. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

Sports reporter Ian Webster dropped by the School District 58 elementary school volleyball tournament to catch some future volleyball stars in action.

Teams from Bench elementary pulled off the successful morning/afternoon sweep of the competition, with Bench 1 prevailing in the morning and Bench 2 capturing the gold in the afternoon.

