GALLERY: Fall Fair has something for everyone

By on September 8, 2016
Members of the Nicola Valley Garden Tractor Pullers were in attendance at the Fall Fair, using antique garden tractors to pull a heavy sled. (Ian Webster/Herald).
There was plenty to see at the Nicola Valley Fall Fair over the Labour Day weekend this year. Over 1,600 categories were evaluated — everything from livestock and produce, to photos and embroidery. Even the kids got in on the action, as their drawings, models, and card collections, as well as their own home-grown were evaluated, and awarded a bevy of ribbons.

Outside of the Fall Fair building, the Nicola Valley Garden Tractor Pullers had vintage garden tractors on display — some of which were built in the 1940s — and even fired up the beasts to try and pull a weighted sled down a muddy path (with proper safety gear on, of course). The vintage car club was also getting lots of visitors, as a number of antique rides were on display.

Photos by Ian Webster and Cole Wagner.

