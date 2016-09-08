- GALLERY: Fall Fair has something for everyonePosted 9 mins ago
GALLERY: Fall Fair has something for everyone
There was plenty to see at the Nicola Valley Fall Fair over the Labour Day weekend this year. Over 1,600 categories were evaluated — everything from livestock and produce, to photos and embroidery. Even the kids got in on the action, as their drawings, models, and card collections, as well as their own home-grown were evaluated, and awarded a bevy of ribbons.
Outside of the Fall Fair building, the Nicola Valley Garden Tractor Pullers had vintage garden tractors on display — some of which were built in the 1940s — and even fired up the beasts to try and pull a weighted sled down a muddy path (with proper safety gear on, of course). The vintage car club was also getting lots of visitors, as a number of antique rides were on display.
Photos by Ian Webster and Cole Wagner.