GALLERY: Flat track racers take over Merritt Speedway

Exciting flat track motorcycle racing came to the Merritt Speedway on Saturday.

John Henry Ramsey (above), who finished sixth overall in the class, competed on a classic 1978 Can Am 378cc bike that his father, Pat, used to race. A second local rider, 10-year-old Nickolas Crerar, was a winner in his minis (80cc or less) class.

The Logan Lake Dirt Riders were well-represented at the event with club president Shawn Drennan finishing sixth in the intermediate class, his daughter Megan placing second in the ladies’ division, 2016 BC Women’s Champion Alyssa Hoskins winning the ladies’ class, James Roste taking the novice category, Luke Dandy placing second in the minis, and White placing first in both the quad and vintage classes and third in the intermediate division. ‘

The next flat track racing at the Merritt Speedway will be on July 29. Ian Webster/Herald